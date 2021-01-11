CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources estimates that 16,237 visitors took part in First Day Hikes in Maryland state parks from Jan. 1-3. Following safety provisions to prevent spread of COVID-19, the three-day weekend and staggered hiking times reduced crowd size and also provided a vast array of weather conditions at parks from around the state. Visitors braved everything from rain, sleet and cold to unusually warm temperatures.
Some parks set up First Day Hike selfie frames and other unique welcome signage to support self-guided adventures.
“Once again we’ve started a new year with a successful First Day Hike, introducing a new, even better tradition of self-guided hikes over several days,” said Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina. “The comments we received from our visitors demonstrate once again how important Maryland State Parks are to their well-being and happiness.”
The hike is an annual tradition across America’s state parks and for many Marylanders, including Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, who joined DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio at Patapsco Valley State Park on Jan. 1.
Because there were no scheduled, staff-led hikes this year, a new self-reporting survey was completed by 279 people who logged 966.5 miles.
On New Year’s Day 2020, about 5,000 hikers logged more than 10,000 miles on Maryland’s trails in parks and public lands. Maryland State Parks would go on to see record visitation in 2020, with more than 20 million visitors enjoying the park system, a 40% increase over 2019.
