‘Hill House’ run ending
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will conclude the run of “The Haunting of Hill House” with shows Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, the show centers on Hill House, cut off from the outside world by its remote location and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation. The story has had many adaptations over the years, including radio shows, two Hollywood films and, most recently, a Netflix series, which is loosely based on the original novel.
For tickets, visit the website www.cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-759-4990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.