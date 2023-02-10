CUMBERLAND — John Wunderlick, a resident of Cumberland, is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help him solve what might be called a historic crime.
Wunderlick, a member of the board of the Allegany Museum, is also a member of the steering committee of, and a volunteer for, the Washington’s 1753 Trail project, which began in Pennsylvania. In behalf of that project, he has helped place 69 signs along George Washington’s trail, from Winchester, Virginia, through West Virginia, and Allegany and Garrett counties.
The trail creates a driving tour that marks the path of a young George Washington as he wended his way toward the Ohio Valley on the orders of then Virginia Gov. Robert Dinwiddie. Commissioned a major in the Virginia militia, Washington was ordered to act as emissary to the French who were building forts and trading in an area that Britain considered its own.
In an interview, Wunderlick told how the French treated Washington with honor; wined and dined him, but sent him back to Dinwiddie with a missive that said categorically, that they, the French, would be staying where they were. Their denial led to the French and Indian War.
The signs mark the route that Washington followed. Four of the signs, so far, have been stolen. Three of the four were taken near Paw Paw, West Virginia. It is for information leading to the thieves, their prosecution and the return of the signs that Wunderlick’s reward is offered.
The high value placed on the signs is due to their being fundamental to the goal of the Washington’s 1753 Trail project: to attract and involve heritage tourists in local history.
Heritage tourism is a continually growing segment of the tourism industry. The American Bus Association noted, as early as 2018, that 66% of tourists are heritage tourists, who rank, “Historical places and museums... top on the list of activities at a destination.” The ABA also found that heritage tourists spend as much as 60% more at their destinations.
The importance of heritage travel has not escaped local or national governments.
The National Park Service, for example, helps heritage travelers create historical itineraries. In Cumberland, the Department of Community Development, the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers and the park service have worked together to name 27 individual properties as heritage sites worthy of placement on those itineraries.
Anyone with information about the stolen signs or the thieves should call Wunderlick at 443-510-5724.
