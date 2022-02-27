CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allison Schultz, an 11th grade Fort Hill High School student, was one of two finalists to be the 2022-2023 student member of the Maryland State Board of Education.
Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Merin Thomas of James M. Bennett High School in Wicomico County for the position.
According to the Maryland Association of Student Councils website, Thomas will need to be confirmed by the state senate and will begin her term in July after she’s sworn in.
