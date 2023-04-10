CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Times-News presents the Allegany Home Show Friday through Sunday at the Allegany Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Building. Back after four years’ absence, and bigger than ever, its 34 vendors will be there to answer questions and offer options for everything from what to put on the patio to whether it’s time for a new pet.
Vendors include home improvement companies and contractors to help with kitchen and bath remodeling or installing a new deck. There will be a credit union to help you figure out how to pay for it, and a trash removal company if you just want to clean up the backyard or clear out the attic. Indoor and outdoor options abound.
”I am excited about the home show,” Times-News Advertising Director Don Watson said. “We have a variety of vendors and door prizes, including a storage shed from Shawnee Structures and lots of food and practical ways to improve your home and your life. It is an event that has something for everybody.”
For example, Warner’s Hearth & Patio will be featuring American-made patio furniture from Telescope. According to Warner’s Pam McCusker, all the furniture comes with a 15-year warranty. Warner’s display will also offer information about outdoor fireplaces and fire pits.
On the other hand, if you’re thinking of building a new home, Anchor Homes will be there to show you design options. Or, if you’re in need of a log cabin for summer weekends or just a shed for the backyard, Shawnee Structures can provide the information. Or you might just win a new shed.
Although it’s only one of many giveaways, Shawnee Structures is offering an 8-by-8-foot storage shed as a door prize.
If you’d rather consider something less stationary, Fort Ashby Camper Sales will be bringing at least two campers for visitors to tour. Fort Ashby’s Brian Riley expects to bring a Tag-A-Long travel trailer and a vintage camper.
Companionship is also on offer at the Home Show from the Allegany County Animal Shelter. Choose your next companion from the dogs and cats who will be attending the show, or just come to the petting area for a visit.
The shelter’s Becky Shreve said regular adoption protocol will be followed, which includes a thorough application.
“If we can process it that day, they can walk away with their dog or cat,” Shreve said.
Even if applications cannot be processed over the weekend, those that are put in will get a $60 discount on adult cats. Dogs will be offered at the standard $125 price, but that price covers all shots, diseases tests, spaying or neutering and microchipping.
Admission is free. The show is open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
