CUMBERLAND — Two houses on Emily Street were razed this week at the future site of the Cumberland Gateway commercial plaza planned off exit 43D of Interstate 68.
Homes at 223 and 225 Emily St. were torn down by workers from J.M. Kudrick and Sons General Contractors of Cumberland. The structures were located on the tract that, when complete, is expected to include a hotel, multiple restaurants, shops and a convenience store.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said the clearing of the latest two properties on Emily Street is "key to what will be phase three and four of a pad site."
"We are really happy to see that more progress is being made at the site," Miller said. "We're especially happy that the developer is still working with the (residents) in the area to pursue more acquisitions of properties. It will ultimately lead to more success in developing larger, more desirable amenities for the community."
The properties at the location are part of the larger Maryland Avenue Redevelopment Project between Park Street and Maryland Avenue.
The project began in 2015 with 67 homes and a church on the 6.4-acre tract. The city began purchasing properties at the location in the spring of 2015. The city also established the nonprofit CEDC that year, which took over the project.
Now in its eighth year, the project has received significant pushback along the way. Early on, many homeowners at the site organized into a group called the "Save Our Homes Alliance." However, over the years, several have opted to sell. Now approximately eight properties are left on the tract.
"We understand this has been a difficult project for many different reasons, but we stand behind it and we will help in any way we can," Miller said.
The developer for the project is Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate of Frederick. Miller said the developer has not been pressuring people and has been respectful in dealing with property owners.
"We want a scenario where everyone is comfortable and we don't want a situation where anyone is forced out," Miller said. Eminent domain law has not be used in the acquisition of structures at the site.
In addition to the demolitions, a 14,000-square-foot commercial strip building is nearing completion along Park Street. The structure is expected to hold four to five businesses when complete. Asphalt is not produced during winter so a road and parking lot cannot be built on the site until spring, according to Miller.
"The developer is very much involved and staying with the spirit behind the project," Miller said. "I think once you see it opening up and come together visually, I think it will move forward more quickly at a more ideal pace."
The project was also slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, a worker shortage and supply chain issues.
"We still have our eyes on the prize and there is no doubt it will become a successful venture for everyone. These things just take time. That is the pattern we're in right now," Miller said.
Although no names for possible tenants was given, Miller said the commitment to new stores and restaurants for the site remains.
"We have 50,000 cars across the (I-68) Crosstown Bridge every day," he said. "We want nationally recognized name brands to pull some of that traffic off the interstate and stop there and that is still the focus."
