Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high wind event. It is essential to make preparations now for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Prepare now for potential impacts from extreme cold and loss of power. &&