KEYSER, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Legislature will be using 2020 Census data from the federal government to map out new political districts within the state.
These political boundaries must be redrawn every 10 years as required by the state’s constitution.
“It’s determined by population,” said Sen. Charles Trump prior to a redistricting hearing held Wednesday at the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department’s Cornell Street station, one of 12 hearings being conducted throughout the state.
Mineral County Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral) along with Trump, (R-Morgan), chair the Joint Committee on Redistricting.
Population shifts will likely result in new boundary lines, Trump said. The goal is to have each district equal in population.
Howell said Mineral County has had a drop in population, one reason being that Potomac State College was closed during the pandemic in 2020.
“We lost a thousand people because the Potomac State people were counted where they live,” Howell said. Normally they are counted at the college, he said, because, like residents, they use services such as water.
Howell said that West Virginia also lost a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives because of its population drop.
“Berkeley and Jefferson counties have had dramatic growth. It will probably all be shifted east,” said Trump.
The state currently has 17 Senate districts and 67 for the House.
Mineral County is split between state Senate districts 14 to the west and 15 to the east. It is sectioned three ways, roughly north to south, among state House of Delegates districts 54, 56 and 57.
Several citizens were heard by the group of legislators present during the Keyser hearing.
Richard “Doc” Lechliter, Mineral County commissioner, said, “Please follow county lines, and don’t divide up communities.” He also had concerns about elections.
Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz asked that the legislators “not draw a line through people’s homes.” She, too, had concerns about election precincts.
COVID is the culprit in the delay of the U.S. Census data, as stated in a handout prior to the hearing. Both Howell and Trump said the data was received a week ago, and is still being processed.
However, no proposed redistricting maps were up for viewing during the hearing.
Once the new maps are completed, they will be presented to the Legislature in the form of a redistricting bill.
Meanwhile, updates will be posted on the state’s website, www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm or on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Citizens may submit redistricting ideas by emailing joint.redistricting@wvlegislature.gov.
