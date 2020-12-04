CUMBERLAND — The Fade to Blue photo project brought out hundreds of former Allegany High School graduates, including the famous and not so well known.
Those participating in the project wanted to take part in the school’s last hurrah: A 10-day photo shoot by local photographer Michael Hunter Thompson, himself a 1999 Alco graduate.
The former Allegany High School on Sedgwick Street, abandoned since closing in 2018, is scheduled to be torn down next year. For many grads, the historic school was headed for an anti-climatic ending. Rather than simply ending in a pile of ruble, Thompson announced in September he would hold a 10-day project where he would take more than 40 photos of graduates at various locations throughout the former school.
Shirley and Bob “Pete” Baker were among the nearly 600 volunteers who stepped forward to participate. The Bakers, who live in the Bedford Road area, have a special connection to Allegany. Shirley Clontz and Bob Baker met in freshmen homeroom in 1952. Their friendship grew and they began dating in their senior year, which included dances in the gym.
The Baker’s granddaughter read about the Fade to Blue project in the Times-News.
“My granddaughter called Michael and told him that her grandparents graduated in ‘56 and have been married for 63 years,” Shirley Baker said. “So he wanted us to call him and we did. That is when he asked us to come over to school for the project.
“After school he got on at the printing shop across the street and I got a job at Speelman’s Ice Cream. We were across the street from each other. Two weeks later I got called to Potomac Edison, and two weeks after that he got called to Potomac Edison,” she said.
The couple is now retired.
Thompson photographed the Bakers in the gym where they first danced 64 years ago.
“Back then they didn’t take your picture like they do today, but we had pictures that were taken at home,” Shirley Baker said.
“So, with Michael coming up with this project ... I think it was a great tribute. He was wonderful. They treated us so well. I loved it. It brings back memories. My grandkids went there. You think about all the things you did there.”
Aaron Laffey, a former Major League Baseball pitcher and 2003 Allegany graduate, was photographed with his wife Jackie.
“Jackie and I did (a photo) in the gymnasium. He set it up like a picture booth,” said Aaron Laffey. “I’ve known Michael for a long time. ... We wanted to be a part of it.
“It is a really cool project and it really caught traction. A lot of people were wanting to participate. I ended going up for the baseball shot on the field. My wife Jackie was there for the cheerleading shots. The whole project was great to commemorate everything. It was great to get in and do that before they tear it down.”
Steve Vandenberg, who lives on Cumberland’s East Side, graduated in 1965. He was a basketball star who played on the 1963 and 1964 state championship teams. After graduating in 1965, he played at Duke University, then for a short while with the Detroit Pistons before playing internationally.
For the photo shoot, Vandenberg was joined by 1963 teammates Gus Bell, Mickey Robinson, Gene Kiffner and Fred Sullivan. From the 1964 championship team he was joined by Bobby Klingler and Danny Darr.
“I think (Thompson’s photo shoot) was great. Now it will go down in perpetuity.” said Vandenberg. “It was a fitting sendoff and brought back the memories.
“Michael is very creative. I can’t wait to see the picture of all the different groups. His whole idea was to see what comes down the line. They were just going to tear it down. So I’m glad he got the pictures.”
Rita Schoenadel’s connection to Allegany goes back more than 70 years. A resident of North End, she walked to school and loved to participate in sports. Later she taught there. Now 88, the 1950 graduate also participated in the project.
“I thought it was wonderful. I substituted up until March when all this COVID broke loose,” she said. “The kids call me Grandma Rita. I taught PE and cheerleading. I think this project is the most wonderful thing in the world.”
Schoenadel helped register people for the project and was also in a few shots.
“It was a great turnout and the people appreciated it. It was so neat to see the younger kids come. The school is so much of a part of their lives,” she said. “It always has been. When he started to do this I think it meant so much to the people who graduated from there.”
Thompson said some of the earliest grads to participate were Emily Miller Smith, class of 1942, and Frances Rudd Minke, class of 1943.
“I heard about it from your Times-News and I searched around until I found Michael’s number,” said Minke. “I’ve always been very gung-ho about Allegany. My brothers and sisters all went to Allegany and graduated from there. When I read about the article I wanted to be involved in it. I thought it was a good sendoff. I was pleased there were so many people interest in it.”
