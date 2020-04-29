Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.