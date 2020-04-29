CUMBERLAND — Eastbound Interstate 68 was closed at Johnson Street for hours Wednesday after a vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer and a compact car.
At least two people were critically injured. A third had minor injuries.
The accident happened about 5:15 p.m. in the area of the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary.
The driver's side of the car was pinned under the tractor-trailer. A second tractor-trailer with damage to its trailer was pulled just east of the accident scene.
Initial reports from the scene indicated the truck and vehicle were on fire and leaking fuel.
Four ambulances were called to the scene. Firefighters reportedly freed several people trapped in the car.
The Allegany County Hazardous Incident Response Team was called to the scene along with State Highway Administration personnel.
Traffic was rerouted to U.S. Route 40.
