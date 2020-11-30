police lights

FROSTBURG — A three-mile stretch of Interstate 68 east remained closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber, Maryland State Police said.

The road was closed from the 34-mile marker at Frostburg to the 37-mile marker near the Clarysville Bridge, where the accident occurred.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m.

Frostburg and Shaft volunteer fire units and the State Highway Administration also responded.

