FROSTBURG — A three-mile stretch of Interstate 68 east remained closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber, Maryland State Police said.
The road was closed from the 34-mile marker at Frostburg to the 37-mile marker near the Clarysville Bridge, where the accident occurred.
The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m.
Frostburg and Shaft volunteer fire units and the State Highway Administration also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.