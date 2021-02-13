CUMBERLAND — Residents awoke Saturday to a coating of ice as freezing rain was falling across the region and forecasters are saying a mixed bag of precipitation could continue throughout the day.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect through 7 p.m. for sleet and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow.
Forecasters at AccuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania, said milder air in place will cause the wintry mix to impact the region from southern West Virginia to southeastern New England.
Vehicle accidents were reported Saturday morning on U.S. Route 50 in the Burlington area of Mineral County, West Virginia, and on Spruce Street in Westernport where a vehicle reportedly struck a porch at about 7:45 a.m. There were no injuries in either accident and first responders were reporting icy road conditions at both scenes.
As this storm finishes up in New England on Sunday, the next winter storm will already be producing a large swath of snow over portions of Texas and Oklahoma, forecasters said. That storm is then forecast to head northeastward next week.
