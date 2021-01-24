CUMBERLAND — Residents navigating area roadways Monday afternoon could see slippery conditions as up to a quarter-inch of ice is forecast through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
A winter storm watch will take effect beginning at 1 p.m. Monday as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is forecast for the region. The watch continues through Tuesday morning, the weather service said.
"Precipitation will gradually spread from south to north through the mid-Atlantic late Monday afternoon into Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologist Rob Richards said. "The Monday evening commute could be at risk of becoming very messy around Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Travel Tuesday morning in areas all the way from New York City, to Washington, D.C., could be difficult."
Officials said the icing conditions could lead to power outages and downed trees.
Forecasters also are calling for a chance of snow Wednesday night that could impact the area commute on Thursday.
