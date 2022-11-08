CUMBERLAND — Incumbents Dave Caporale and Creade Brodie Jr. and William Atkinson, all Republicans, were the top finishers for three open seats on the Allegany County Board of Commissioners in unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.
With all 37 precincts reporting, Caporale led with 13,780 votes, followed by Atkinson with 12,423 and Brodie’s 12,016. Democrat Anthony Joseph had 5,132 votes.
The Allegany County Election Board will continue to count mail-in ballots through Nov. 10. Provisional ballots will be tabulated by Nov. 16 and the final canvass will occur on Nov. 18.
Sitting Commissioner Jake Shade did not seek reelection, opting to run for state Senate. Shade was defeated in primary voting by Del. Mike McKay.
A large number of incumbent candidates faced no challengers Tuesday, including Allegany County State’s Attorney James Elliott, Sheriff Craig Robertson, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, Register of Wills Mary Beth Perolozzi and Clerk of Courts Dawne Lindsay.
Allegany County Judge of Orphans Court had three candidates for three open seats — Republicans Craig Alexander, Edward Crossland and Penny Walker.
