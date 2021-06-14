UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.
Per Cumberland Police, Interstate 68 reopened in both directions.
6:45 a.m.
CUMBERLAND — Interstate 68 traffic was being detoured Monday morning in Cumberland and LaVale after an early-morning tractor-trailer fire.
Cumberland Police said eastbound traffic was being rerouted at Exit 40 in LaVale, and west traffic was being diverted off Exit 42 to U.S. Route 220 South.
The fire eastbound near Exit 42 was reported about 4 a.m.
