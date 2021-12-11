CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Friday on Interstate 68 led to the arrest of a Missouri man who Allegany County sheriff's deputies said was illegally in possession of a loaded handgun.
Demetrius Lamont Joe Jr., 28, of St. Louis was released after posting $5,000 bond Friday in Allegany County District Court. Police stopped Joe's vehicle on I-68 westbound at the 41-mile marker about 3 p.m. at which time they located the loaded 9 mm weapon.
Joe was previously convicted on two felony charges and prohibited from possessing a firearm, deputies said.
He was charged with numerous weapons charges, including possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and loaded handgun in a vehicle.
Cumberland Police assisted sheriff's deputies in the arrest.
