GRANTSVILLE — Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of a house fire on Fire Clay Road Thursday afternoon that claimed the life of an occupant of the dwelling, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Firefighters reportedly found "heavy fire throughout the two-story home" after being dispatched about 2 p.m.
The fire marshal's office said the home, located off of state Route 495, was heavily damaged, causing portions of the second floor to collapse onto the first floor. The unidentified victim was located during a search of the home by firefighters, investigators said.
The fire caused about $250,000 damage and originated within the living quarters, according to the fire marshal's office.
The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death and positive identification.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.