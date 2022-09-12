BEL AIR — A Sunday afternoon fire that damaged a Greenfield Crescent home reportedly started in a basement laundry room, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The 1:23 p.m. blaze, which was discovered by a neighbor, caused about $30,000 damage to the two-story property owned by Christine Kuhn, investigators said. One firefighter reportedly sustained a minor injury during the firefighting operation.
About 50 firefighters from several area companies assisted the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department in bringing the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
The fire marshal's office said firefighters revived a pet cat that was removed from the residence.
The occupants of the home are being assisted by family members.
