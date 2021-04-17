MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Eleve Marie Romesburg, 85, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at UPMC Somerset. Born Oct. 21, 1935, in Garrett, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Leona (Haer) Christner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon Romesburg; and sister, Aletha Sanner. She…