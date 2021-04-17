ECKHART — Firefighters from several area companies were called to a house fire early Saturday on Carscaden Road in the Eckhart area.
First-arriving Frostburg firefighters reported a fully-engulfed structure. Units were alerted by the Allegany 911 Center at 5 a.m.
The house, which was reportedly abandoned, was located just off Hoffman Hollow Road. There were no reported injuries.
The fire was brought under control about 6:20 a.m.
About five hours later, fire crews from Allegany and Mineral counties were called to a McCoole Drive residence in McCoole for a reported fire.
Firefighters from Keyser, West Virginia, reported heavy smoke showing from all sides of the dwelling upon their arrival just after 10 a.m.
The structure also was reported to be vacant.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating both fires.
Further details were not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.