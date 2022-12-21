CUMBERLAND — Investigators continued to look for the cause of Tuesday’s late afternoon fire that claimed the life of a woman whose body was found inside 525 Columbia Ave. as city firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Cumberland Police officers entered the building that was “well involved in fire” just prior to the arrival of city firefighters alerted by 911 calls at 4:49 p.m., according to Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent.
"Arriving CPD officers searched the home as best they could under the circumstances rescuing some pets that they came across,” said Ternent, who added officers were familiar with the residence and its occupants.
“Our officers were unable to account for the occupants and believed they may still be inside the burning structure,” the chief said.
Six arriving city firefighters immediately entered the building conducting a search and initiating an interior attack to douse the fire that was confined to the second floor, according to Cumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams.
Heavy fire on the second-floor prevented an immediate search of the upper level of the two-story structure. The 527 side of the property was vacant and sustained minor fire damage, the chief said.
The victim was reportedly located on the second floor of the property that is owned by Storm Properties LLC of Frederick. It was purchased by the owner last September, according to Maryland property records.
Positive identification of the victim was being awaited, pending autopsy by the Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The fire began in a second-floor bedroom but the cause and origin has not yet been determined by state and city fire investigators, including City Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff.
Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit are also taking part in the investigation.
Smoke alarms reportedly activated in the vacant 525 side of the double dwelling. It could not be determined if there were working smoke alarms in the residence where the fire originated, investigators said.
More than 50 city and mutual aid volunteer firefighters took part in the fire operation directed by Cumberland Fire Department Battalion Chief Daron Winters. Adams served as the incident commander during the fire operation that also prompted response of Alllegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulances to the scene.
Various mutual aid companies stood by at city fire department headquarters during the incident that was the first fatal fire reported in the city in 2022, according to Adams.
Utility companies and Cumberland municipal employees also responded to the scene to provide assistance.
