CUMBERLAND — A fire in the 500 block of Columbia Avenue Tuesday reportedly claimed the life of one person.
The fire was reported to the Allegany County 911 Center at 4:49 p.m. with possible entrapment.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames showing in the two-story structure.
The fire was reported under control in about 20 minutes.
In addition to Cumberland firefighters, volunteers from LaVale, Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, Bedford Road, Wiley Ford, Shaft, Frostburg, Midland and District 16 were also dispatched.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit were also called to the scene along with the county medical examiner.
Further details were not available.
