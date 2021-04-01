NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire that broke out just after midnight Thursday on Ash Spring Run Road in Mineral County.
First-arriving New Creek volunteer firefighters reported a "fully-involved fire" in the single-story home when they arrived about 12:30 a.m.
Initial reports from the scene, located just off U.S. Route 50, indicated the male victim exited the home but went back into the burning structure prior to the arrival of first-responders.
Firefighters from New Creek, Keyser, Burlington, Elk Garden, Fountain and Westernport responded. Kitzmiller, Barton and Rawlings volunteers manned stations for fire crews that were at the scene.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Department, Mineral County medical examiner and West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire.
