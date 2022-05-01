LAVALE, Md. — The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed a Locust Grove home.
The blaze in the 11200 block of Wabash Street started about 12:20 p.m. and was "well involved" when the first fire units arrived.
Volunteer firefighters from four counties were called to the scene, including the tanker task force, which brings additional fire apparatus with the capacity to carry more water.
One person reportedly suffered a burn injury to the hand.
U.S. Route 40 was closed around the Locust Grove bridge as fire apparatus lined the roadway.
Potomac Edison responded to address downed power lines around the home, and Columbia Gas also responded.
