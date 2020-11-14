CUMBERLAND — Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in two separate fires that occurred late Thursday that damaged a Bedford Road area house and destroyed a vehicle on Park Street in Cumberland.
At 10:44 p.m., 30 firefighters from Bedford Road and mutual aid departments responded to 13507 Sentinel Lane for a fire that a neighbor reported in a rancher-style home.
It took the firefighters 10 minutes to control the blaze, which originated in a bedroom of the single-family structure.
Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals determined there was no electricity to the home and it was vacant at the time of the fire.
Robin Hood Constitution was the reported owner of the home, which investigators said was not equipped with a sprinkler system and smoke alarms were found on the floor still in their original packaging. One of the alarms did however operate at the time of the blaze, the fire marshal's office said.
At 10:48 p.m. on Thursday, Cumberland firefighters were called to Park Street were a passerby discovered a vehicle on fire in a Park Street parking lot.
Investigators said the fire in a 2007 Jeep Patriot owned by Allen Lee Hall started on the front passenger seat and the cause was determined to be arson. An accelerant was used and vapors reportedly ignited, causing the damage. Video surveillance footage from near the scene showed three unknown individuals in the area of the vehicle prior to the fire, the fire marshal's office said.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office at 301-729-5542.
