CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is seeking information in eight arson fires that occurred in abandoned structures in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas in recent days.
Investigators said there have been no injuries in the blazes.
Early Friday, incidents included a barn fire and structure fire in the Smokey Hollow Road area of Capon Bridge.
Fires were also reported Friday in a mobile home on Cooper Mountain near Augusta and at Hanging Rock in the Romney area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Marshal's Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.
