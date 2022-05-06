FLINTSTONE — A blaring smoke alarm is crediting with saving a Flintstone woman who was sleeping when fire broke out early Friday in her Laurel Branch Trail home, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The 5:30 a.m. blaze reportedly broke out in a bedroom of the single story residence owned by Patricia Leitzen and occupied by Cheryl Ward, investigators said.
Ward was able to retrieve a dog as she exited the burning structure but three cats died, according to the fire marshal's office.
The fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage and was brought under control in about 15 minutes by Flintstone and other assisting volunteer firefighters from Allegany and Mineral counties.
Ward was being assisted with living arrangements by the American Red Cross.
