Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Rain likely. High 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.