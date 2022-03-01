CUMBERLAND — Anna Kucher was born in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv and still has friends and family there.
"We try to keep in communication and we see how terrible this war is,” Kucher, of LaVale, said Monday during a candlelight vigil on the downtown mall to show support for her homeland.
"It is a real war. People are hiding,” Kucher, who attended the vigil with her husband and daughters Kristina and Sophia, said. "It's like a nightmare. They spend nights in the metro stations or underground under buildings. They didn't believe it could happen, but their spirit is really strong. They know it's their land and they want to keep Russians off their land.
Dozens of people attended the event that included speakers and singing. It was organized by Ellen McDaniel-Weissler.
"People are suffering,” McDaniel-Weissler said. "We all have the right to live in peace. It's not the business of tyrants and despots to take those rights from others.”
Despite claims by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin about liberating Ukraine, that’s not the case, Anna Kucher said.
"Nobody in their wildest dreams could believe it was going to be like this,” she said. "It is definitely not a liberation. But, their spirits are high and they are grateful for the support of all the countries."
Kristina Kucher said her uncle was fighting in the war and the family doesn’t know where he is.
"We were there on vacation, but now it's destruction and many of the places are being bombed right now,” she said. "I don't know why (Putin) is trying to go in and take over Ukraine and why the Russians are following him. That is why we are here tonight. We want to bring peace to the world."
Sophia Kucher said she has friends who are in hiding.
"They don't understand who would do this act of hatred and why he (Putin) is so hungry for land that he would come in and cause suffering to people who just wanted peace and who are innocent,” she said.
City council member Joe George said it was nice to see the citizens of Cumberland and other local communities show support for Ukraine.
"We need peace in this world and we all need to stand together to make that happen," he said.
"We pray for them everyday,” Anna Kucher said. "The truth will prevail and we know all things are possible with God."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.