FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — The Mineral County Fair is underway with flower and produce entries accepted Monday morning.
Wyatt Royal, 13, of Fort Ashby, is entering pickles and pickled beans that he canned, in addition to a horse he painted. Royal is a member of the Goal Seekers 4-H Club.
Royal likes camping at the fair and staying with his pig named Dahlia that he entered in the livestock competition, said his mother Sarah Royal.
“This is my 39th year at the fair,” said Sarah Royal, noting that her mother also was active with 4-H and the fair.
“It’s family,” she said. “It teaches responsibility. I like it because it makes him a hard worker.”
Kaylee Shreve, 11, and Rosie Shreve, 6, both of Elk Garden and members of the Mountaineers 4-H Club, are entering sunflowers and impatiens, accompanied by their mom, Gloria Shreve.
Judging takes place Tuesday at 9 a.m. and is closed to the public, said Liz Logsdon, president of the Mineral County CEOS (Community Education Outreach Service, formerly known as Homemakers Clubs) Chapter.
Logsdon is chairing the Mineral County Flower Show as well as the produce and home canned goods displays.
Some categories may be a little short because the local growing season is just getting started.
“But you can enter last year’s canned goods — it has to be within a year,” said Gay Pernau member of Reeses Mill CEOS, who is volunteering with the flower show entries.
“The fair date is based upon the availability of the ride company,” according to John Dodrill, a fair board director.
Cole Amusement Company rides open Tuesday at 6 p.m. with performances by Frankfort Middle School's Teal Steel band at 7 and 9 p.m. and the Diamond J. Rodeo at the grandstand at 7 p.m.
