CUMBERLAND — Child advocacy center Jane’s Place is seeking to merge its services with Allegany County government and maintain employees.
As part of the proposed restructuring, Jane’s Place representatives requested $55,000 to help fund a full-time director and part-time program coordinator during a meeting with the Allegany County Board of Commissioners last week.
Located at 26 Greene St., Jane’s Place, established in 2008, is a nonprofit dedicated to providing a child-friendly environment committed to reducing trauma to children who have been abused, neglected or sexually assaulted and provide them space where they can begin to heal. Maryland law requires all jurisdictions to operate a child advocacy center with the state contributing $12,500 annually to each.
“It is the request of the board of directors of Jane’s Place that the child advocacy center become a county government entity under the office of the Allegany County state’s attorney,” the Jane’s Place request said.
The new arrangement would place the Allegany County Board of Commissioners as the lead agency, followed by the local State’s Attorney’s office and the Jane’s Place advisory board.
“These are cases that are very serious to us and they dominate a lot of what we do,” said James Elliott, Allegany County State’s Attorney. “Without this resource it really puts us at a deficit in our ability to even begin an investigation.”
The caseload for Jane’s Place is tied to the number of investigations established through Child Protective Services, which had 429 investigations in 2019, 228 in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 312 in 2021 and 290 as of Sept. 30 of this year.
Ashley Lane, vice chair of the Jane’s Place board, said the $55,000 in funding was to supplement the budget.
“We have grown leaps and bounds, but we aren’t just where we need to be to be the most outstanding entity that we can be for the children and families of Allegany County,” said Lane. “We are sustained through grant funds, fundraising and donations. We are not in the red, but it’s just not enough.”
Lane said it has been difficult to keep people, particularly a director, when the center is unable to offer a competitive salary and benefit package.
“In doing what is the best for Allegany County, I would hope that the commissioners would feel the same way and pull it under county government so it is more sustainable long term,” she said.
“We fund a lot of different agencies and entities and I think this is one of the most important,” said Jake Shade, county commission president.
County officials said they would take action by developing a memorandum of understanding to establish the intent for the restructuring.
