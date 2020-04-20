Jason Copman chosen to All-Met Second Team

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — Cumberland’s Jason Copman, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year for Dominican College, was selected to the All-Met Second Team recently.
Dominican College Head Coach Joseph S. Clinton has been named the All-Met Division II men’s college basketball Coach of the Year by the Met Basketball Writers Association.
Daraja Rodwell was named to the All-Met First Team, while Copman and Jonathan Garcia earned All-Met Second Team accolades.
Copman, a senior, earns his first All-Met honors this season. He was previously voted the CACC Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-CACC Second Team. Copman ranked second in the league with blocks and 14th in steals. He dominated on the glass as the CACC’s top rebounder, as he led the conference in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, total rebounds and rebounds per game. Copman averaged a double-double throughout the season in points per game and rebounds per game and was named to the CACC All-Tournament Team.
After capturing the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference North Division regular season title, Clinton guided the Chargers (25-6, 16-4 CACC) to a second straight conference playoff championship and a second consecutive berth in the NCAA Tournament. Posting a program record for victories in a season, Dominican led the CACC in team scoring (81.5 ppg) and defensive rebounds per game (29.3).
The school’s Director of Athletics with 29 seasons and 857 games now as the head men’s basketball coach, Clinton’s career record is 461-396 (.538 W-L pct). A native of Rockland County, New York, Clinton — who was previously named All-Met Coach of the Year in 1996 and 2013 — played basketball at and graduated from Union College in 1983 with a B.A. in English.
Rodwell, a senior guard from Baldwin, New York, makes his second consecutive appearance on the All-Met First Team this year. Rodwell previously earned All-CACC First Team honors and was named to the CACC All-Tournament Team. He ranked in the top ten in the CACC in steals and assists, while being in the top 16 in points per game, free throw percentage, points and free throws. Rodwell finishes his career ranked eighth all-time in Charger history in points.
Garcia, a senior from Springfield, Massachusetts, also earns his first All-Met honors. He was previously named the CACC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), to the CACC All-Tournament Team and to the All-CACC Third Team. The top defender in the DC arsenal, Garcia led the team and was in the top five in the conference in both steals and assists. He finishes his career ranked fifth all-time in Charger history in steals.
