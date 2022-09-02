After having worked the past four decades as a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News, I will be retiring today — sort of.
It was in 1970 when I was hired as a paid intern at the Cumberland News after completion of my third year of higher education at Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. At the end of August that year, I began Army basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Ten years later, I found myself back at the Times-News working as a part-time sports reporter under the direction of esteemed sports editors J. Suter Kegg and Jimmy Day.
Every Saturday night for a year, I worked alongside those legends as they laid out the Sunday Times sports pages, working through intense deadline pressure that always prevented this novice reporter from saying a single word — unless, of course, you were asked a question. Once deadline passed, a relaxed mood prevailed like a lifting morning fog, giving way to pleasant conversations.
Those early days in the Baltimore and Mechanic streets second-floor newsroom shared by the Cumberland News and the Cumberland Evening and Sunday Times helped me to appreciate daily deadline pressure.
In 1981, I was hired as a full-time local news reporter by John J. “Jack” McMullen Jr., the newspaper publisher. The hiring took place at Suter Kegg’s urging and with the blessing of managing editor Soupy Lancaster. (I had a notable reference in my brother Jan Alderton, who was a staff reporter for the Cumberland News working the City Hall beat under direction of managing editor Bernard “Speed” Sitter.)
I will forever be grateful that gentleman Jack McMullen brought me into the family-owned enterprise just several years before the business was sold to Thomson Newspapers. In 2000, Thomson sold the business to CNHI, the present owner.
The Cumberland newspaper has always been part of my life. As a youngster, I took over Denny Clark’s route delivering 80 or so papers every day of the week for the Sunday and Evening Times. That important job kept money in my pocket and led to side jobs with customers that included shoveling snow, cleaning furnaces, waxing cars and running errands.
My love for reading and daily scouring the hometown newspaper (where I could see my name printed in a sports page story if I as a Dapper Dan Giants Little Leaguer got two base hits in a game) somehow factored in my career path. Joyous summer days were spent playing ball with the neighborhood kids, riding my bike, delivering papers and reading stacks of books that I personally selected at the South End library. Reading is still one of my greatest joys.
As a public safety and court reporter and feature writer throughout my career, I have enjoyed good relationships in the community. I always felt a keen obligation to my sources that was equivalent to my obligation to my employer and our readers.
Admittedly, I have been a better reporter than a writer. The best writers I have known include wordsmiths Mike Burke, Mike Sawyers and the late Jim Goldsworthy.
Working as part of the Times-News team has been a wonderful privilege. When big stories broke, the newsroom professionals rose to every occasion, creating daily masterpieces for which awards were often bestowed by the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association. Cumberland newspaper readers have always been served well by its diligent reporters and editors.
Those talented, hard-working men and women enthusiastically embraced the stories, owned them and related them to the ever-loyal readership family. The professional standards were never compromised and editors backed up their reporters if there was an occasional challenge (“I didn’t say that!”).
Throughout the daily news-gathering activity, there were spontaneous, humorous moments and witty remarks that came from those colorful newsroom personalities and occasionally interrupted the clickety-clack of dozens of manual typewriters sitting atop small, wheeled metal tables next to huge, aging wooden desks. There were also routine staff visits across Mechanic Street to the Galen Bar and nearby fraternal organizations.
Forty-one years later, oh how the profession, and everything else, has changed! Family-owned enterprise to corporate owners, the news gathering business continues much the same as it did back then with notable exceptions of technology and social media platforms.
Through it all, the Cumberland Times-News has kept pace. But there is no print edition on Sunday and Tuesday and a weekend edition is printed Saturday. Electronic editions are published daily except on Sundays.
Local news and local sports reporting sells newspapers in small communities. The survival of the newspaper depends on readers’ demand for local news accounts and local sports coverage.
I have had the pleasure of writing a lot of retirement stories over the years for Times-News employees and community members. This will be my final contribution in that regard.
So, in my retirement, I will be ending my full-time reporting and writing that I have done for the past four decades. However, I will continue to have a share in news gathering on a part-time basis.
To all the community members I have associated with over the years, thank you for your professional work and your indulgence in your dealings with me.
I have been truly dignified by my career as a Cumberland Times-News reporter for so many years. It has been my honor.
