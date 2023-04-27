CUMBERLAND — Jody Maphis, son of Joe and Rose Lee Maphis, will perform at a benefit for kidney dialysis patients on May 6 at The Balcony restaurant.
The event, free and open to the public, will feature Maphis playing guitar with the local band Night Traveler.
A resident of Nashville, Maphis got his start playing on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry at age 15 as a guitarist with the Earl Scruggs Revue.
Jody’s father, Joe “King of the Strings” Maphis, grew up in Cumberland on Virginia Avenue. Joe Maphis went on to fame at WRVA in Richmond, Virginia, and on the TV show “Town Hall Party,” broadcast from Los Angeles from 1952-1961. He was nominated for a Grammy award for his 1982 instrumental album, “Joe Maphis’ Flatpicking Spectacular.”
Joe’s wife was guitarist/singer/songwriter Rose Lee (Schetrompf) Maphis of Clear Spring.
After working eight years for the Earl Scruggs Revue, Jody Maphis, who also played drums, performed with Johnny Cash, Michael Martin Murphy, Johnny Rodriguez, Marty Stuart, Lynn Anderson and Gary Allan.
There is no cover charge for the benefit. The event is hosted by the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland and Delaware. Funds will be raised through raffles, drawing, donations and auction items. Proceeds will go to research as well as funding expenses incurred by local kidney patients.
The event will include speakers such as George Franklin of Cumberland, the longest living African American kidney transplant recipient in the country. Franklin received his transplant 47 years ago.
Jody Maphis will sing his father and mother’s biggest hit, “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud, Loud Music)” which has been recorded by more than 40 major artists, including Barbara Mandrell, Dwight Yoakam, Vern Gosdin and Daryle Singletary.
Night Traveler consists of Greg Larry, guitar; Gary Price, guitar; Terry Mullaney, bass; Kevin Lloyd and Craig Miller, drums; and Beth Moran, vocals.
The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. The Balcony is located at 11810 Bedford Road, Cumberland, with beverages and a full menu of food items.
