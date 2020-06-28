Jonathan Dayton named to State Advisory Council on Health and Wellness

OAKLAND — Jonathan Dayton, marketing and communications coordinator at Mountain Laurel Medical Center, has been appointed to the Maryland Department of Health State Advisory Council on Health and Wellness.
The council was created in October 2017 to assume the responsibilities of the State Advisory Council on Arthritis and Related Diseases, the State Advisory Council on Heart Disease and Stroke and the State Advisory Council on Physical Fitness.
The council works through at least four committees concerned with arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and stroke and physical fitness to promote evidence-based programs for developing healthy lifestyles and for the prevention, early detection and treatment of chronic diseases. The council makes recommendations on chronic disease prevention, health and wellness to the Department of Health.
“This is my second governmental appointment in the past year. (I was) recently appointed to the Maryland governor’s Emergency Management Advisory Council,” Dayton said. “I look forward to this appointment for several reasons. Living in Western Maryland and working for a rural community health center, I seek to bring a different perspective on the council’s health initiatives. As an emergency medical and first responder professional, I hope to shed light on their needs for regular physical fitness and heart disease prevention programs. Furthermore, as a marketing and communications coordinator, I hope to build and form new relationships with the council members. I’m excited not only to represent my workplace but the needs of the community.”
