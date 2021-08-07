July reminded me of the Nat King Cole megahit in 1963. How many of you remember the song “Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer?” July pretty well provided all of that plus a little smoke from the wildfires out West courtesy of the jet stream.
It was hot, humid, smoky and downright miserable at times with temperatures reaching the 90s, making life difficult at best unless you were part of the Weatherwise clan that made its first trip to North Topsail Beach in North Carolina. I’ll admit I was skeptical of the long drive to a new place and wasn’t thrilled with the slower pace of life down there in the South but what a surprise North Topsail turned out to be.
After an overnight stay in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, our 12-person crew made our way through traffic and little towns and rows of tobacco to our final destination. Crossing the bridge into North Topsail got my heart racing as we neared the beach and our house, which was about 50 feet from the beach.
The water hovered around 80-plus degrees and shells were plentiful as we gathered enough to fill several vases at my home. The lifestyle was unbelievingly laid back. No lines of traffic, public access to beaches all over the island and some of the wonderful southern hospitality that we expected to find. Spent many hours exploring the island, doing a little crabbing, enjoying the beach in numerous places, eating some fine food, and we even toured a Turtle Hospital where staff treated injured turtles and nursed them back to life.
On North Topsail, life is relaxed and if you wanted to find something to do you had to find it and that for me turned out to be a lot of fun. The trip turned out to be pure satisfaction in the fact I absolutely enjoyed myself, got some sun, collected shells, checked out the end of the island, and met some fantastic people along the way. What will next year bring for the Weatherwise crew? Hard to say but now that I know the area there could be a possibility of a return trip in the future!
Precipitation for July totaled 1.96 inches, which is 1.60 inches below the average of 3.56 inches. By month’s end, the grass, local rivers and streams and some plant life all showed signs of stress as the heat and dry weather gripped the region. The maximum temperature for July was a sizzling 96 degrees with the minimum temperature coming in at a pleasant 56 degrees.
The average maximum temperature was 88.6 degrees while the average minimum temperature checked in at 63.3 degrees. It was hot and it was dry in July with temperatures climbing into the 90s on 15 days, 14 days remained in the 80s and just two days failed to climb out of the 70s. Fog was noted on several occasions and thunder was observed three days and it seems that, as usual, everybody around the Queen City was getting clobbered by heavy thunderstorms but we couldn’t seem to get in on much of that action.
The tropics remained fairly quiet during July with the exception of Elsa that weaved her way up the Eastern Seaboard harmlessly as we departed for the beach. No other disturbances formed last month, allowing our family to enjoy a rain-free week at the beach. This is not the time to let your guard down as hurricane season begins to ramp up during August and peaking in September. The next named storms on the list will be Fred, Grace, Henri and Ida. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 and runs through the last day of November.
August may have started on a cooler note but the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures and precipitation to be above average. For the 90-day outlook covering August, September and October it looks as though temperatures and precipitation could once again be above average. Cumberland has a rainfall deficit for the first seven months of the year of over 5 inches.
As we ease our way through August, I think a lot of us are wondering just where in the heck summer went. It was Memorial Day a few weeks back and now we looking at the beginning of fall in a little over a month. I hear the band practicing and falls sports won’t be far behind and I’m really hoping everything goes well and the kids return to school so I can finally get to see my granddaughter Kylie on the field in full uniform with the Fort Hill High School marching band.
Still plenty of beach time, hiking, camping and some day trips to take in. Until next month, relax and enjoy. See you in September!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
