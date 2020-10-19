BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — During a Sunday afternoon press conference at Cacapon Resort State Park, Gov. Jim Justice highlighted both the award of a $59.8 million contract for construction of the Berkeley Springs bypass and more than $25 million in upgrades that are in progress at the resort.
The bypass will be a little over three miles long and four lanes, beginning south of Winchester Grade Road and extending north of Martinsburg Road. It will bypass U.S. Route 522.
As it presently exists, “it’s an absolute traffic bottleneck right now,” Justice said. “Thirty percent of the vehicles on the road are trucks. It’s just an absolute problem.”
Per a press release, Route 522 sees a current traffic volume of 13,400 vehicles per day, approximately 30% of which are trucks.
The contract has been awarded to Pittsburgh-based Trumbull Corp., Justice said. The project will include the construction of three new bridges and intersections, along with an interchange in the area of West Virginia Route 9.
“This project will alleviate traffic congestion, enhance safety and increase roadway capacity along the U.S. 522 corridor,” Justice, a Republican, said.
“A lot of good people putting in the licks” behind state funding has helped this come to fruition, Justice said. “This is just going to make life better, and better right here in our back door.”
$25.38 million of work is also underway at Cacapon, Justice said, and is expected to be completed next year.
Per a press release, the park and resort located in the Eastern Panhandle “is adding 78 guest rooms, a dining room, a lounge, a spa and an indoor pool. Existing facilities are also receiving major upgrades, including remodeling each existing guest room, creating new conference space, renovating the lobby and upgrading utility and electrical equipment.”
“When you can bet on an absolute winner and you know it’s going to win, it’s a real good feeling,” Justice said of the improvements. “Anybody that’s not proud of their own pond isn’t much of a frog. … By doing this over and over and over, we have become more and more and more proud of our pond.”
State Secretary of Natural Resources Steve McDaniel’s current biggest challenge, Justice said the official told him, is the parks need bigger parking lots now, “and what an incredible problem to have in West Virginia.”
“This is an absolute jewel, and we all know that,” Justice said. “Pouring the money in here and doing the project we’ve done and completing it will only make things better here.”
Since Justice hired him, McDaniel said, the governor has been committed to improving West Virginia in part through tourism and to that end will have committed more than $100 million to state parks. Local residents have been trying to get such upgrades underway for 20 years, McDaniel said, “and it took Governor Justice coming in here, giving us the direction, working with the delegates and senators, and we’re getting it done.”
In addition to the other work underway, McDaniel said, they’ll also break ground next spring on a 26-slot RV park within its grounds.
State Sen. Charles Trump (R-Morgan) said the infrastructure announced is “critical” for both Morgan County and the state. The highway project “has been on the drawing board probably 30 or 40 years at this point,” Trump said.
The current highway can’t accommodate both local and through traffic well, he said, “and this project is important for human safety.”
“It’s been the dream of a lot of us for a long time,” Trump said, but Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program ultimately helped it become a reality.
The park project is a generational dream as well, he noted, crediting Justice for his understanding of hospitality and tourism.
“You’ve shown it every step of the way,” Trump said. “ … I couldn’t be happier than I am today that this is going to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.