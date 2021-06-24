CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials on Thursday honored Paul F. Kahl, who is retiring from his post as director of public works after 32 years of service.
Kahl, whose last day will be June 30, was recognized during the regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
With his family looking on, elected officials and staff praised Kahl and wished him luck in retirement. Kahl will be replaced by Adam Patterson, the current deputy director of public works.
“He is a great boss and a great friend and we have seen what he has done for Allegany County,” said Patterson, who presented Kahl with a commemorative plaque. “You have seen the bigger things that I see day in and day out and it’s tremendous.”
Kahl’s career with the county began in 1989. He worked his way up the ladder and was made director in May 2010.
“You guys have been great to work with,” said Kahl. “I think what we did was important in pubic works. With all the people that I work with I hesitate to mention names but I do have to mention Adam Patterson and Dan DeWitt; they are great guys to work with.
“The commissioners have been great to deal with over the years in providing the resources public works needed.”
Following the meeting Kahl said he plans on spending time with his family. He also recounted his proudest moments.
“In public works we primarily deal with roads, bridges, water and sewer,” said Kahl. “I think the thing I’ll most remember will be bringing public drinking water to those communities who did not have that access. Mount Savage was a big one. Borden-Zhilman was one of the first I worked on in the early 1990s and also Rawlings. We take for granted the everyday things, but those things were very satisfying.”
Mark Widmyer read a citation of congratulations from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. Commissioners Creade Brodie Jr., Dave Caporale and Jake Shade congratulated Kahl.
“We very much appreciate Paul Kahl and his leadership with the department of public works,” said Shade. “We wish you well and thank you for your years of service.”
Also at the meeting, Kristi D. Liller was appointed the director of human resources by unanimous vote of the commissioners.
“Kristi, your professionalism has been wonderful and noticed by all the people that work in Allegany County government and you have saved us from more than a few headaches and we thank you for that,” said Shade.
