FRIENDSVILLE — A Kansas man declined medical treatment and was issued traffic citations after he lost control of his tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 68 near Blooming Rose Road late Tuesday, according to Maryland State Police.
The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. when the rig operated by Michael Becker, 32, of Mound City, traveled off the roadway in a slight curve, struck the shoulder guardrail and overturned, police said.
Becker suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
The rig was towed from the scene by Southside Salvage and Becker was released after being issued unspecified traffic citations.
Friendsvlle Volunteer Fire Department, Northern Garrett Rescue Squad and the State Highway Administration also responded to the scene upon alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center.
