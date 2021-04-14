KEYSER, W.Va. — If defense wins championships as Bear Bryant famously orated, then Keyser's first-half performance against Berkeley Springs could be a good omen.
The Golden Tornado were tenacious, cutting off every avenue and pressuring frenetically in transition to force recurring turnovers. With around a minute left before the intermission Tuesday, the Indians had just one field goal and trailed 19-2.
Keyser led by as many as 27, and on the back of its defense took care of business against Berkeley Springs, 41-28, to win the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 semifinals. The Golden Tornado advance to the sectional final against Hampshire on Friday.
"Defensively, the first half we played really well, we played strong," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "First three quarters I thought our defense was pretty intense.
"A win's a win," he said. "Playoffs, let's have two good days of practice and get ready for Hampshire."
Entering the matchup, Keyser had the clear advantage on paper. The Golden Tornado (10-5) took the first meeting 71-30 over Berkeley Springs (1-7).
With Keyser, winners of 6 of 7, hitting its stride at the most vital time of the campaign, Tuesday's lopsided finish was a surprise to no one.
The game started slowly as the scoreboard read just 4-2 in the Golden Tornado's favor with 1:30 left in the first. Despite Keyser mirroring the Indians' struggles to put the ball in the hole, it dominated on the other end of the floor.
For more than eight minutes following its only two points of the first, Berkeley Springs missed every shot and its only free-throw attempt. Keyser, meanwhile, went on a 15-0 run to command control.
Senior Kaili Crowl, playing in possibly her final home game, sparked the Golden Tornado blitz with a 3-pointer to put her squad up 7-2 at the end of the first.
Though Keyser missed frequently, even during its one-sided stretch, few possessions ended with a brick and a defensive rebound. Getting production from second-chance points was paramount.
"We got a lot of shots," Blowe said. "I think we shot 9 for 36 in the first half. For whatever reason in our home gym we can't make shots. ... You get 70 shots for the game I expect to get 70 points. We get 41.
"We attacked the glass, I guess we had to. You miss that many shots you better get after it. You don't want to be one and done."
Maddy Broadwater was one of the few players who didn't struggle at the rim. She exploited the Indians down low for a team-high eight first-half points — the junior finished with 10, behind only Crowl's 11.
Shortly after Keyser exited the halftime locker room up 23-4, Crowl hit a deep trey a full step beyond the arc to put the Golden Tornado up by 24. She tallied half of Keyser's 14 points in the frame to enter the final quarter up 37-12.
The fourth was all but a formality, although the Indians did impress with four triples by four different scorers. A 16-4 edge in favor of Berkeley Springs still wasn't enough to prevent a double-digit defeat.
In addition to Broadwater's and Crowl's double-figure performances, Alexa Shoemaker tallied six points on three field goals, Averi Everline scored five on two field goals with 1 for 1 foul shooting, and Rebekah Biser ended with five on two buckets — one a 3-pointer.
Janiah Layton and Aly Smith both hit a shot each for two points.
Berkeley Springs' high scorer was freshman Emma Widmeyer, who drilled a trio of triples for nine points. Caybrie Clatterbuck contributed seven points, followed by Harly Didawick with five and Ty-Aira Mifflin with three.
Keyser now heads to Hampshire on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the sectional finals.
Though both teams stay alive win or lose — the victorious squad hosts a regional final against the loser of North Marion and Weir, and the loser faces the winner of that Section 1 title on the road — there's one squad on the other side they'd like to avoid.
Region I's top seed North Marion, undefeated at 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in all of Class AAA, figures to be a difficult out — making the matchup Friday all the more important.
"We've got to make shots," Blowe said. "In the two games that we played (Hampshire), we were 45% from the foul line, and that's definitely something we've been working on in practice. ... If we can get some easy baskets, good things are going to happen.
"We want to have a game right here next Tuesday night, that's the goal. If we get a home game here, it won't be (North Marion). I can promise you that."
