KEYSER, W.Va. — Officers and member vendors attending recent meetings of the Mineral County Farmers Market Association announced a new location for the Keyser market.
Outdoor Keyser markets will be held at Cannon’s Ace Hardware on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. starting in May.
Ace Hardware is located at 2410 New Creek Highway, Keyser, just north of the traffic light where Pine Swamp Road meets U.S. Route 220.
“It's great for the community — it’s needed — without farmers this country wouldn’t survive,” said ACE Hardware owner Keith Beckman.
The Keyser market will start operations on May 5, according to Dave Rosier, farmers market president.
The Fort Ashby market, held on state Route 46 outside the Mineral County Fairgrounds, will continue on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Piedmont market, held in the Town Pavilion, will continue on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
The new Ridgeley market will be held at the Community Center on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and will start as soon as flowers and produce become available after May 5, Rosier said.
“These are all soft openings until more produce is available. All market locations should be in full swing by July 1,” Rosier said.
At a recent meeting of the Mineral County Farmers Market Association, Rosier was reelected as president.
Butch Riggleman will continue as vice president and SindeeLou Thomson will continue as secretary. Co-treasurers are Pam Rose and Dixie Riggleman. Robert Knotts will serve again as the market manager.
Stacey Huffman, Mineral County Extension Agent, will continue as adviser for the farmers markets.
