If you take one look at the Potomac Highlands All-Area team, there’s little doubt who the top two offenses were in the area.
Frankfort and Keyser — who finished 7-1 and 7-2, respectively — combine to take up nine of the 12 spots on the first-team offense. The Golden Tornado garner the bulk of the skill position slots, while the Falcons star in the trenches.
Overall, Keyser tops the first team with seven players, five of which slot on the offensive side of the ball. Frankfort is second with six first-teamers and Hampshire has five.
East Hardy commands four spots on the top team, followed by Moorefield (3) and Petersburg (2).
The Potomac Highlands All-Area team is comprised of the best players from East Hardy, Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield and Petersburg, as voted on by the six institutions.
The first-team offense is led by Keyser quarterback and Player of the Year Gavin Root. In his senior season, he completed 66 of 107 passes for 1,087 yards and 18 TDs, adding 470 yards on 63 carries and 10 rushing TDs.
Three of the four running backs are teammates of Root, with the lone outlier being Cole Hiett from Frankfort.
One of those Keyser teammates is senior Drae Allen, winner of Offensive Player of the Year, who earns the honor after dominating defense after defense to the tune of an area-best 1,205 yards and 18 TDs. He averaged 134 yards a game. He appeared on the All-Area team as a second-team running back in 2019.
Speedsters Zion Powell and Hiett fill in the other two traditional running back positions on the top unit. Powell carried it 78 times for 661 yards and six touchdowns; he also caught 21 passes for 281 yards and a trio of TDs in his final season. Hiett, a senior, finished 2020 with 11 rushing TDs and 641 yards on 55 attempts.
Sammy Bradfield, Root’s top receiving target, is the all-purpose back. The slot receiver was deadly out of the backfield, grabbing a Potomac Highlands-high 10 touchdowns. He caught 26 attempts for 571 receiving yards, while carrying the ball 63 times for 453 yards and four TDs as a junior.
Hampshire’s Trevor Sardo is the lone first-squad repeat from the 2019 edition, when he was a first-team defensive back, flipping to offense this season as a receiver. That makes it three consecutive seasons the senior has appeared on an All-Area first team (he did so at receiver as a sophomore).
He tallied a Potomac Highlands-best 694 receiving yards and grabbed seven touchdowns in 2020.
Frankfort tight end Brock Robinette, the runner-up Player of the Year, earns a spot on the first team after being a second-teamer last year. He caught nine balls for 133 yards, but the senior’s main impact came in the blocking game, where he helped spring the Falcons’ running backs for 294.5 yards on the ground a night, 7.03 yards a carry and 34 touchdowns.
Based on those dominating rushing numbers, it’s no surprise Frankfort is the only team with more than one player on the first-team offensive line.
The unit is led by senior John Bittinger, a first-team All-State selection at the position, and he’s joined by another Falcon in senior Kyle Owens. Keyser senior Vito Amoruso, Petersburg senior Grant Brill and Hampshire senior Sam Moreland fill out the rest of the line.
The first-team defense is controlled by East Hardy with four players. The Cougars’ unit was stifling all season, limiting the opposition to just 9.5 points a game over an eight-game season, one that ended after its Class A quarterfinals appearance was canceled due to COVID.
Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser and Moorefield each have two representatives on the squad, while Petersburg has one.
Up front, Petersburg’s Wyatt Arbaugh leads the way at defensive end. The senior was a nightmare for opposing QBs with an area-best nine sacks to go along with 50 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The defensive line is by far the youngest group on the Potomac Highlands team, as Arbaugh is the only senior of the five athletes.
Keyser’s Gabe Ryan — who made the Class AA All-State second-team defense, one of only three sophomores to make any of the four teams — starred with 41 tackles, eight for loss, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Moorefield D-lineman Nathan Sions, another sophomore, finished the year with 46 stops, four for loss, to go along with three sacks, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
Sions’ Yellow Jackets teammate Malachi Hinger, a junior, also made the top team at the position with a 36 tackles (24 solo), seven tackles for loss, a safety, a forced fumble and a recovery.
East Hardy junior Erik Flynn made the first team too, garnering 50 tackles, a forced fumble and two sacks this year.
The linebacking corps is headed by Frankfort senior Jansen Mooreland, who appeared on the Class AA All-State team at the position. He ended his final campaign with 42 stops (22 solos), two TFLs, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
The position also features one of the area’s leading tacklers in East Hardy senior Dayton Miller. The Baker, West Virginia, star garnered 85 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack throughout this past campaign.
Two juniors in Alex Pritts from Hampshire and Chayse Evans from Keyser fill out the linebackers. Pritts ended with a line of 58 tackles, 11 for loss, with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and a recovery. Evans had 73 stops, three TFLs and a pass breakup.
Of the quartet of first-team defensive backs, East Hardy commands half the spots with seniors Andrew Tharp and Christian Dove, also the selection as the second-team quarterback.
Tharp equaled Miller’s area-best tackle total with 85 stops, adding four forced fumbles, four breakups, a fumble recovery and a pick six. While Miller is more of a hard-hitter, Dove is more of the ball-hawk between the two. Dove finished with an area-best nine pass breakups to go along with 47 tackles (21 solo), three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Frankfort sophomore Luke Robinette topped the Potomac Highlands with five interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown, and had five sacks, 32 stops (23 solo) and two tackles for loss.
Filling out the secondary is Asher Landis, a senior from Hampshire, who had six breakups, an interception, 59 tackles, two TFLs, a forced fumble and a recovery.
On special teams, senior Moorefield kicking ace Atikilt Tamiru earns the first-team place-kicking spot. He made 4 of 7 field goal tries (49 long), and drilled 18 of 21 extra points. At punter, Hampshire senior Christian Hicks takes the top spot.
Of the 22 players on the second-team offense and defense, 11 are from Keyser (6) and Moorefield (5). Frankfort, East Hardy and Petersburg have three athletes apiece, while Hampshire has a pair.
Dove leads the second-team offense as the backup quarterback to Root. The East Hardy standout finished second to Allen in Offensive Player of the Year voting after completing 69 of 121 passes for 1,140 yards and 11 TDs with only three interceptions. He also added a score rushing.
At running back, Moorefield senior Matthew Jenkins, the Co-Offensive Player of the Year alongside Fort Hill’s Brevan Stubbs a season ago, appears on the second team after a 665-yard, 10-touchdown campaign. He’s also a second-team defensive back this year.
Frankfort junior Peyton Clark and Petersburg sophomore Peyton Day are the other two running backs. They each eclipsed 500 yards rushing.
East Hardy sophomore Dawson Price backs up Sardo after an impressive 26 catches and 534 yards this season, good for 20.5 yards a grab, and seven touchdowns. Yellow Jacket senior Jaydon See is the second-squad tight end after hauling in five balls for 70 yards.
The second-team O-Line is comprised of Ryan, Frankfort senior Jacob Logsdon, Moorefield senior Vincent Cyrus, Petersburg senior Owen Kitzmiller and Hampshire junior Zack Hill.
On the second-unit defense, the line is made up of Amoruso, Brock Robinette and Moreland.
Amoruso garnered 42 tackles, five TFLs and three sacks this season; Robinette ended with 31 stops (19 solo) and six TFLs; and Moreland had 35 tackles, an area-high 15 TFLs, three sacks, two QB pressures and a fumble recovery.
At linebacker, Powell stars on both sides of the ball with 47 stops, three TFLs, a pick, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a recovery.
He’s joined by Petersburg senior Montana Sindledecker, who had 40 tackles and two sacks, and a pair of sophomores in East Hardy’s Mason Miller and Keyser’s Caden Youngblood.
Miller had 79 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack, while Youngblood tallied 66 tackles, five TFLs and a pick.
In the secondary, Root joins Jenkins as two-way stars. The Player of the Year added 30 tackles, three TFLs, three pass breakups and an interception to his impressive offensive resume. Jenkins ended with 34 tackles (21 solo), an interception and a fumble recovery.
Keyser’s Seth Earnest is the second-team kicker for the second year in a row after converting on 45 of 49 extra points and five successful onside kicks. Hicks’ backup at punter is Tamiru, who had five downed inside the 20 and a long of 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.