CUMBERLAND — A vehicle reportedly stolen from a parking lot at UPMC Western Maryland Monday led to the arrest of a Keyser, West Virginia, man, Cumberland Police said.
An investigation just before 7 p.m. prompted a police lookout for vehicle that the victim said was taken by Dylan Lee Miller, 30.
Miller was taken into custody a short time later when an Allegany County deputy sheriff stopped the vehicle on U.S. Route 220 south in the Cumberland area.
Miller is awaiting trial on stolen vehicle and theft charges after he posted $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
