KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser quarterback Gavin Root is one of those players you just can’t get off the field.
Defenses? No: Root had 28 touchdowns, his offense averaged 51.2 points a night.
Injuries? Negative: The senior played through a broken finger on his throwing hand, an injury he suffered two weeks into the season. Even when the football gods took another shot, breaking a bone in his other hand with three games left, he fought through it under center.
And that’s not even considering the anomalous preseason altered by COVID-19. But Root persevered, and in his first season starting at QB, the area’s coaches selected him as the runaway pick for Potomac Highlands Player of the Year.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. “Stepping in at quarterback for one year and putting up numbers that we hadn’t seen from him in the past, he was tremendous as a senior.
“It made my life a lot easier. He commanded the offense, and his ability to do that with the pace we have to play at was incredible.”
With a new starting quarterback, a new coach and an inexperienced defense, Keyser needed someone to rise to the occasion and be a leader.
Longtime head man Sean Biser left to take the top coaching position at Morgantown, West Virginia. Times-News All-Area second-team QB Ryan Shoemaker graduated. Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Biser and Lineman of the Year Don Woodworth are now at Frostburg State.
Despite all that pressure, Root burst onto the scene, completing 66 of 107 passes for 1,087 yards — most of which came down the stretch — and an area-best 18 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried it 63 times for 470 yards and 10 scores.
On the back of its offense, the Golden Tornado finished with a 7-2 record.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the feasibility of a football season during a pandemic, Root made sure he was prepared, arranging get-togethers with his receivers to work on passing patterns during lockdown.
“I worked a lot on my passing,” he said. “I’d go out in the summer with Zion (Powell), Sam (Bradfield) and Dameain (Emerick) and work on routes three or four days a week. We weren’t able to practice as a team, so we had to do it on our own time.
“This year we opened it up. Having all the weapons we had, coach Stephen saw that and it worked really well. It opened up our jet, belly and inside game 10-times more.”
Keyser still looked to run first-and-foremost, but Root hooked up for big play after big play as the season wore on. He threw for a career-best 290 yards against Jefferson and put up 239 the next game against Petersburg.
By the time the playoffs rolled around, defenses couldn’t just sell out on the run in an effort to slow Offensive Player of the Year Drae Allen, who ran for an area-best 1,205 yards and 18 touchdowns, or Powell, who added 661 and six TDs of his own en route to making the All-Area first team as a running back.
“A lot of our stuff is RPO (run pass option), and we’re known for running out of that look,” Stephen said. “A lot of teams focused on Drae, and that opened up the short passing game. Being able to throw the ball made us even more deadly.”
The most underrated piece of Keyser’s offense was Bradfield out of the slot position. The junior, the All-Area first-team all-purpose back, came down with 26 passes for 571 yards, grabbing a Potomac Highlands-best 10 receiving touchdowns.
Those numbers are just a representation of all the blood, sweat and tears Bradfield and Root put in to have monster 2020 campaigns.
“We’ve been friends since we were real little,” Root said, “and we built that connection up over the summer. We worked so much I knew his tendencies and he knew mine. It helped me hit him.”
And that wasn’t the only relationship that blossomed this season: Root and his new coach developed a stronger rapport.
Stephen, a defensive-minded coach who led that unit for nine seasons before becoming Keyser’s 21st head man, couldn’t have asked for a better player to lead the offense to kick off his head coaching career.
“I love coach Stephen, him being able to put me out there, first season starting at quarterback and trusting me to run the offense and be a leader,” Root said. “This year he and I became way closer than we were before since we were together all day every day.”
Unfortunately for the pair, that bond will be fleeting. As Stephen turns to year two, Root will head across state lines to suit up at Frostburg State. Root won’t be a quarterback there — he’ll play a hybrid outside linebacker, safety position — and that won’t be new to him.
Though Root missed three games on defense with an injury, an absence that only occurred because Stephen dragged him off the field, he accumulated 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception as a senior. The effort earned him a spot on the second-team defense as a safety.
Stephen is confident Root will excel as a Bobcat under head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.
“I told Frostburg State’s coach he’s getting a tough player,” he said. “I expect the same toughness he showed here. When he came in as a freshman, we knew we had something, and he only got better. He’ll work and get his chance because he’s not going to be outworked. His hard-nosed style will benefit him at that level.”
That determination is ultimately what made Root so successful at Keyser.
A new coach, two injuries and a pandemic were not nearly enough to stop No. 31, but he’s quick to point out he didn’t get there by himself.
For him, the Player of the Year is as much a team award as it is an individual one.
“This season was rough. We got shut down, and I didn’t have much hope to play. But for us as a team to come off of that and play as well as we did, I think our team played outstanding,” Root said. “I want to thank my team, my mom and dad, Drae, all the Bisers, Zion, coach Stephen, everyone who has been with me and helped me get here today. Whether it be in the weight room or on the field.
“It wasn’t just me, it was everyone — the line, defense and the backfield that made it happen.”
