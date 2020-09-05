BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Drae Allen rushed for 222 yards and Zion Powell added 141 to a Keyser ground game that gained 620 as Derek Stephen got his first win as head coach of the Golden Tornado on Friday night over Berkeley Springs, 61-33.
“That first win always feels good,” said Stephen. “We saw a lot of things that we need to improve on, but that first victory is always pretty special.”
Allen carried the ball 17 times for a 13.1 per carry average. Powell was the home run hitter, needing just seven touches to gain his 141, scoring on touchdown runs of 63 and 64 yards in the second quarter.
All but five yards of Keyser’s 683 total came in the first three quarters, as the Tornado used the running clock to kneel the ball early in the stanza before having a field goal blocked, and kneeling the ball on its other possession, with Parker Anderson getting a five-yard run on the final play of the game.
It was a sloppy game for both teams in the penalty department, with Keyser amassing 14 for 130 yards and Berkeley Springs getting called seven times for 50 yards.
“It’s early on in the year,” Stephen said of the mileage his team spent via penalty. “We’re green and have a lot of young guys getting their first action on Friday nights, so it’s to be expected. It’ll clean up itself as we go along.”
Despite Keyser racking up 192 yards in the opening quarter, it led just 6-0 after the opening eight minutes. Keyser deferred to the second half after winning the coin toss, forcing a turnover on downs before punting five plays later.
The Golden Tornado then forced a three-and-out before its scoring drive started at the 5:33 mark at their 22. After drawing an offside penalty, Allen pushed the Tornado to the other side of the 50 with a 31-yard gain. Malachi Blowe broke free two plays later for an 18-yard gain to put Keyser in the red zone. Two plays and a Berkeley Springs encroachment penalty later, Blowe gave Keyser the lead on a 3-yard plunge at 3:32. The point-after try was no good.
Keyser forced another three-and-out and the offense really got the chain spinning on its next drive that spanned into the second quarter, with double-digit runs from quarterback Gavin Root, Blowe, Allen and Blowe again that set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Root to Blowe, who bobbled the swing pass and caught it one-handed before tumbling into the end zone. Seth Earnest booted the PAT at 11:32 to give Keyser a 13-0 lead.
The Golden Tornado forced its third straight three-and-out and took over at their own 29 following the punt.
After a 7-yard run by Allen, two rushes by Sammy Bradfield that combined for 18 yards, and a 14-yard gain from Allen, Root tossed up a jump ball from the Berkeley Springs 30 that Bradfield was able to go up and grab in the back right corner of the end zone, hauling it in for the touchdown. Earnest’s PAT at 7:23 put the Tornado ahead 20-0.
Looking to take full advantage of the momentum, Keyser did a pooch kick on the kickoff and caught Berkeley Springs napping, as the Tornado recovered at the Indians’ 39. Root hit Powell for an 11-yard gain on first down before Bradfield scampered into the end zone a few plays later from the 26, with Earnest’s kick putting Keyser ahead 27-0.
It had been four straight years of Keyser shutouts against Berkeley Springs, but Berkeley broke the drought on the ensuing drive as the offenses began trading blows. Peyton Thompson ran for 10 on first down and TyMir Ross hauled in a 45-yard pass from Gavin Barkley before Evan Thompson reached the end zone on a 15-yard pass from Barkley. Keyser blocked the kick as the teams combined for five touchdowns in the final five minutes of the half.
After a 14-yard run by Allen and a 7-yard gain by Bradfield, Powell took a double handoff and crossed in behind the offensive line and bolted up the field for a 63-yard score.
Berkeley Springs drew a defensive pass interference penalty on the ensuing drive before Peyton Thompson ran 70 yards up the left side for a score at the 2:59 mark, with Dylan Bailey’s PAT through the uprights.
Keyser used the same formula on its next drive, which was littered with penalties, but Allen gained 21 yards before Powell took another double handoff to the house from 64 yards out, with Earnest booting the PAT at the 1:50 mark.
Berkeley Springs got the ball back with 31 seconds to play in the half, but needed just 14 seconds to score as Barkley threw the ball over the top to Ross for 84 yards, as Keyser led 41-20 at the break.
The third quarter was all Keyser, who outgained Berkeley Springs 192 to minus-4 on the ground. Berkeley Springs had 80 passing yards, but 58 came on a toss to Ross at 8:31. Keyser’s third-quarter scores came from Allen on a 20-yard run, Root on a 32-yard scamper and Chayse Evans on a 46-yard dash.
Berkeley Springs closed the scoring at 4:15 in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Evan Thompson.
Root finished 4 of 7 through for 63 yards, all in the second quarter, showing a glimpse of an aerial attack that Keyser can exploit this season.
“We’re looking to maybe throw the ball a little more than we normally do,” Stephen said. “We don’t usually throw the ball a lot anyway, so if it’s five or six times a game, that’s a lot for us. He just adds that element that we haven’t had these past few years. It’s an asset we’re going to have this year.”
Barkley was 10 of 20 for 258 yards, with eight passes going to Ross for 242 yards. Peyton Thompson was the leading rusher with 101 as Keyser outgained Berkeley Springs 683-450.
The Golden Tornado is at Oak Glen on Friday.
“We’re going to go back and evaluate the film and see what we need to work on,” Stephen said. “We did a pretty good job of that last week (after scrimmaging Weir) and did a good job on improving upon those things.
“We’ll kind of focus on the big things that Oak Glen does. We’re going to have our work cut out for us with Oak Glen because they’re a pretty good team. We made that trip last week to Weir, and it’s only maybe 30 minutes more, so we got kind of a run-through on the trip already.”
