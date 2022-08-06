KEYSER, W.Va. — The long-awaited new Keyser Senior Center is set to start serving meals as early as Aug. 11.
However, the opening hinges on passing inspection by the state fire marshal, which can’t take place until the new door hardware arrives, according to Scott Mallery, executive director for Mineral County Aging and Family Services.
“Everything is completed on the inside,” Mallery said.
“We’re just waiting for the door hardware to arrive,” which has been ordered by the construction company, C&M Construction of Lonaconing, “but there seems to be a holdup,” he said.
A grand opening ceremony is being planned for later, Mallery said, which will include a visit from Gov. Jim Justice. That date will depend on the governor’s schedule and will be announced.
Meanwhile, at the old senior center on Church Street, folks are getting excited about the move.
“We’re looking forward to the new facility,” Betty Kennedy of Keyser, a regular lunch patron at the Church Street site, said. “We love the meals and our cook, Sam Bray.”
“We love getting together with all our friends, old and new,” said Dawn Streets, also of Keyser.
Pat Oglesbee, site director, anticipates a lot more space at the new facility, which is located along U.S. Route 220 where Pizza Hut once operated.
“I’m looking forward to the new facility and hope that it attracts more clientele,” Oglesbee said.
The purchase of the building took place in June 2020 and cost $1.1 million, according to Mallery. The building was then given a complete renovation.
Another $200,000 was spent to expand the parking lot and create a “sports court” on the far side of the parking lot, he said.
The entire project is being funded by private donations and money that Aging and Family Services already had, according to Mallery. No funding from the county, state or federal governments was used. “We applied, but were turned down,” Mallery said.
Aging and Family Services needed to take a $300,000 house loan to pay off the total cost and has started to pay monthly, using excess money from some of its programs that are not nonprofit, Mallery said.
The main dining room can accommodate 60-80 people. An additional room can seat 40-50 people. “So we can say that we can seat 100 comfortably,” Mallery said.
“We are hoping with this new building to expand our programs and help the senior population,” Mallery said.
The sports court will have pickleball, bocce, shuffleboard and should be done by October, he said. There also will be a fifth of a mile walking track around it, which will be fenced.
As for the old facility on Center Street, which has served seniors for almost 40 years, there are no plans as of yet.
Originally, it was a one-room school, then it became offices for the board of education.
In 1976, it was turned over to what was then the Committee on Aging, Mallery said.
“People have approached us to sell,” but nothing has been decided, Mallery said.
