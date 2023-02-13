KEYSER, W.Va. — Students from Sheila Powell’s computer applications class at Keyser High School took state honors for their PowerPoint creation and were honored during the Tuesday meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft presented hardbound certificates to Celia Cole, Rylee Mangold and Ben Heavener as first, second and third place winners in the PowerPoint 2016 Microsoft Office Specialist Certification competition.
Powell ran a PowerPoint presentation on a wide screen monitor for the board members, staff and others to view. Students narrated as she flipped the images.
Other Keyser High students along with family members came in support of the recipients. Teacher Kelly Stanislawczyk also assisted.
The Rev. Gordon Brubaker of Keyser presented a written statement to board members pertaining to children’s mental health and recent appearances by parents of two students who reportedly had been bullied, which he read aloud.
In addition to a complaint of “a lack of response to those who call the school board office switchboard,” Brubaker asked the following questions:
“What are the Mineral County Schools’ policies on bullying? Are these decided by the West Virginia Board of Education? Are teachers allowed to intervene when they see students being bullied? Is it mandatory to report bullying?”
Continuing with his written statement, Brubaker said, “Any alert teacher would be aware of who is bullied and who or what group is being the bully. Is there an investigation when parents report bullying? … Or is bullying swept under the carpet?”
Donnie Ashby, in his board member report, reiterated his views on school safety and mental health, stressing the need to solicit help from the state.
Board member Tom Denne thanked the superintendent for the recent training on the duties of board members.
Ravenscroft, during his superintendent’s update, said the roof and HVAC project at Keyser Middle School is almost finished except for minor details.
Footers have been laid at the new Frankfort Primary School in Short Gap, and blocks began going down Friday.
Ravenscroft also announced that summer school programs Energy Express and Summer SOLE will be held.
