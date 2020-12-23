CUMBERLAND — Each holiday season is extra special for George Franklin III, who by all accounts is very lucky to still be here to enjoy them.
It was November 1975 when Franklin, who was in renal failure, received the gift of a new kidney. Although kidney transplants typically last around 10 years, Franklin, 45 years later, continues to live a full and active life.
A resident of Cumberland’s North End, the 66-year-old is the longest-living kidney transplant recipient in Maryland, and the longest-living in the nation among African Americans.
“I never expected to live to 66,” Franklin said. “I am very grateful. I never expected to see 30.”
Franklin was born with one kidney, which was struck with disease in his late teens that destroyed its ability to function. He received a transplant at the age of 21. Dr. Glenn W. Geelhoed performed the surgery with the kidney of a 34-year-old female who died in an automobile accident.
“My plan has always been, Lord let me live longer than my mother,” Franklin said. “My father had to bury a child and it was hard on him. I didn’t want my mom to ever have to go through that. It has worked out. Mom (Alease Terry, 89) is still here and I’m still here.”
After his transplant, Franklin was put on two drugs that he takes to this day — azathioprine to maintain his white blood cell levels and prednisone to fight inflammation. New drugs, which Franklin says can be more toxic, have come out, but he has no intention of switching.
“I’m not going to change anything,” Franklin said. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
Franklin cites his faith, a positive attitude and taking his medications regularly along with diet and exercise as the most important factors to his success. He walks, swims and bowls, and has won several medals participating in the Transplant Games of America held every other year.
“The first thing is my faith in Jesus Christ, I would say,” he said. “I truly feel blessed, although the COVID pandemic has been hard on me.”
Franklin was recently presented with a citation signed by Gov. Larry Hogan to mark the occasion.
“Let it be known on behalf of the citizens of Maryland, this recognition is a grateful tribute to commemorate your 45th anniversary of your kidney transplant ... in celebration of the health and success you have received during the past 45 years. The people of Maryland join in expressing our great respect, admiration, and best wishes for the future.”
Pattie Dash, executive director of the National Kidney Foundation serving Maryland and Delaware, delivered the citation.
“George is someone that I have become very close to over the years,” Dash said. “His story is incredible. The fact that he has survived and celebrated 45 years with a deceased-donor kidney is just amazing.”
Dash said statistics show patients who receive the kidney of a deceased donor usually find it lasts about eight to 12 years.
“It is important that people become educated about kidney health,” she said. “If you have diabetes or hypertension you should be talking to your primary care physician about its connection to kidney disease. It’s two simple tests, a blood test and a urine test.”
Dash said the national foundation has started a new campaign to raise awareness called “Are you the 33%?”
“It basically is saying 33% of people are at risk for kidney disease and most don’t know it,” she said.
Dash urged people to visit kidney.org to see the new online test, “A minute for your kidney.”
“It only takes a minute to take the quiz; a minute could save your life. People with diabetes or high blood pressure are definitely at risk. It’s easy to take the test and find out where you are.”
Dash said the website can also instruct people how to receive a free home-urine test kit with instruction on how to get the results at home.
“My kidney is holding up,” Franklin said. “Its function has decreased in the last three years, but it’s sustaining. Basically, it’s working at a reduced rate. I have to remember I am 66, but parts of me are 80,” he said.
