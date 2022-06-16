WESTERNPORT — Sunlight reflecting off of a window reportedly ignited combustibles in the kitchen of a Westernport apartment Wednesday night, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Firefighters were called to the two-story North Waverly Street property about 9:50 p.m. after a neighbor heard a smoke detector and reported the fire to the Allegany County 911 Center.
The fire caused about $1,500 in damage and was smoldering out when firefighters arrived, investigators said. The occupants were not at home at the time of the incident and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.