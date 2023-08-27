CUMBERLAND — A kitchen fire early Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Oak Street was quickly extinguished by the Cumberland Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to 120 Oak about 12:20 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from a second-story window.
The fire was caused by unattended cooking in a second-floor kitchen, according to Cumberland Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff. There were no injuries.
Ridgeley, LaVale, Cresaptown, Bowling Green, Bedford Road and Wiley Ford firefighters assisted Cumberland crews. Ambulances from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services also responded.
