LAVALE — A LaVale man was arrested Tuesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation allegedly developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.
Justin Allen, 20, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Authorities said an investigation by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit that led them to Allen began in November 2021. Troopers, assisted by Homeland Security and Investigations, served a search warrant at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files, police said.
