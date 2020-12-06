city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A LaVale woman was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging her in a June incident at a First Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

Destinie Brook Smith, 31, was charged with fourth-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Police found Smith inside a vacant First Street home on June 11 that she had reportedly entered unlawfully. At that time, she was in possession of suspected cocaine and CDS paraphernalia.

Smith was taken before a district court commissioner and was released on her own personal recognizance pending trial.

